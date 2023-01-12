Applications are now open for Ivybridge Community College Sixth Form.
Totalling around 450 students, the Sixth Form is split into two year groups, Year 12 and Year 13.
Director of Sixth Form, Assistant Principal Ms Imogen Martin, and Personal Development and Welfare Leader, Ms Kim Daniel, overseeing the day-to-day running of the Sixth Form, supported by Mrs Sarah Street and Mrs Sharon Terry, our non-teaching full time Pastoral Leaders, who look after Welfare, and Futures and Careers, respectively. Mrs Trina Nichols is the Sixth Form administrator and oversees Sixth Form admissions, supported by the Study Supervisor.
They offer a broad range of courses, ranging from the more traditional A Level routes, to a varied collection of more vocational and applied options, including Subsidiary Diplomas and Certificates and Extended Diplomas. In general, students choose three subjects to study across the two years. Extended Diploma courses are full-time options in their own right. The Extended Project Qualification, and Core Mathematics are also offered as additional enrichment options to support and enhance students’ study during Year 12.
It is crucial that students pick courses that they will enjoy and succeed in. Some demonstration of a student’s aptitude in a given subject at Level 2 (GCSE or equivalent) is therefore necessary to secure a place on Sixth Form courses.
Academic study in the Sixth Form is blended with extensive pastoral support and enrichment opportunities. All students engage in voluntary work whilst in the Sixth Form and all complete a full week of work experience. Our Futures programme ensures that all students have the advice, guidance and information needed to successfully move on to the next stage of their career after Ivybridge Community College. A bespoke Personal Development and Welfare programme supports student learning and ensures that they are equipped for life beyond Ivybridge Community College.