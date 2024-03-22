University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for nine patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 17 was down from 10 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 1,690 people in hospital with Covid as of March 17.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 34% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that five new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in the week to March 15.