Savour by Sharpham Dairy has been awarded Champion Cheese at the prestigious Taste of the West Awards 2024.
This marks the second consecutive year that Sharpham has achieved this distinguished honour after receiving Champion Cheese for its Rushmore cheese in 2023.
Savour, a carefully handcrafted blend of cow’s and goat’s milk, offers a sweet, mellow flavour with a creamy texture, a profile achieved through a delicate process of washing the curds.
Inspired by the classic young French Savoie cheese, Savour was initially launched to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the South Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and it has since become a celebrated staple for cheese enthusiasts across the region and beyond.
Sharpham Dairy is well-known for its sustainable practices, holding the distinction of being the UK’s first B Corp-certified cheese dairy.
Led by Greg and Nicky Parsons, the dairy has amassed numerous awards for its range, including the coveted three Great Taste Award stars for Cremet and recently winning Gold and Best Products in their category for Elmhirst and their Smoky Red Pepper and Tomato Relish in the Great British Food Awards 2024.
Co-owner Greg Parsons says: “Winning Champion Cheese two years in a row is a true honour and a testament to our team’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship.
“Cheese is a product of its environment; it reflects the unique qualities of our milk, our terroir, and the care we put into each batch.
“This cheese, like everything we make at Sharpham, embodies the dedication of our team and the incredible produce of our local community.”
Sharpham Dairy handmake a range of award-winning English cheeses in the rolling countryside close to the River Dart.
Cheesemaking began in 1982, just over the hill from the current dairy, on the Sharpham Estate. It was the brainchild of estate owner and environmentalist Maurice Ash and is nowc owned by the Parsons family.