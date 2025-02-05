In the last year, we’ve seen communities across the county taking action for nature.
Wild About Devon wants to celebrate those communities that are giving Devon’s wildlife a helping hand.
If you know of a group or individual who deserve recognition for their community action for nature, you can nominate them.
You are able to submit for each category, and can nominate yourself (your group) or someone else (another group).
They are looking for projects, schemes or initiatives that, in the last year, have taken steps to improve the wildlife value of an area, and engaged their community
The 2024 awards will fall into three categories;
Wildlife Community Group of the Year (e.g. a local volunteer group, school, charity, Scout or Guide group, church group, or other similar organisation)
Wildlife Parish & Town Council of the Year
Outstanding Individual Award
The closing date for nominations is Friday February 28.
You can nominate yourself (or yourselves) or you can nominate others.
If you would like to remain anonymous when nominating others there is an option on the form.
You may make more than one nomination if you would like to submit in different categories, just select 'Submit another response' after this form has been completed.
Awards will be announced at the Local Nature Partnership Conference on the March 25.
Winners will be informed beforehand so they can choose to attend and recieve the award in person.
You can access the nomination form at: https://tinyurl.com/4nwfsswr
Wild About Devon (WAD) is a platform and network to help guide and inspire community action for wildlife.
With so many fantastic community groups in Devon playing their part to tackle the Climate and Ecological Emergency, Wild About Devon provides a central place to link communities with conservation organisations and experts.