Food and drink businesses are being encouraged to enter the Food Drink Devon Awards 2025
Entries close on Monday March 31.
The awards celebrate the very best Devon has to offer by recognising the county’s most respected, influential and passionate artisan food and drink producers and establishments.
The awards are open to both members and non-members of Food Drink Devon and businesses must be located in Devon.
The five main award categories are: Producer Awards, Hospitality Awards, Retailer Awards, Sustainability Pioneer Awards and Training School/Learning Experience Awards.
Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony and dinner in Exeter in October.
More information and all entry forms can be found at: https://members.fooddrinkdevon.co.uk/awards/