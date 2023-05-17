IN an exclusive interview with our reporter Richard Harding this week the owner of Burgh Island who is selling up for £15-million said it’s now time for both him and the island and iconic hotel to embark upon new adventures.
Giles Fuchs said: ‘‘I have been incredibly fortunate to have had the privilege of considering Burgh Island to be my second home for a wonderful five years. However, the time has come for both the hotel and I to embark upon new adventures.
The decision to buy this hotel has proven to be one of the most fulfilling choices I have ever made, and nurturing its success has been incredibly rewarding. Nevertheless, I no longer feel that I can contribute what is needed to take the hotel further, and I am ready to pass the torch on and return to the island as a vibrant visitor rather than its proprietor.’’
Did he see it remaining as a hotel or could it become a private residence?
‘‘Whether the property remains a hotel or becomes a private residence will depend on the intentions of the new owner.
‘‘If the buyer is interested in hospitality and tourism, they may continue to operate Burgh Island as a hotel, and progress the proposed renovations agreed with the local council.
‘‘However, it is entirely possible that at some point, the new owner would be more interested in having the island as a luxurious private residence.
‘‘Personally, I would love to see the next owner continue the heritage of Burgh Island and its art deco character.
“This hotel is truly one of a kind, and its history is something that should remain and be shared with visitors. “
What have been the highlights of your time on the island?
‘‘There are a multitude of fond memories I hold, but one annual occasion comes to mind—the extraordinary New Year’s Eve parties hosted at the hotel.
‘‘It has become a legendary affair that ignites anticipation and excitement in guests and staff alike.
‘’The allure of this unforgettable event lies not only in its reputation but also in the meticulous planning and attention to detail that goes into creating a truly extraordinary experience.
‘‘As the clock nears midnight, the hotel transforms into a mesmerising world of glamour, sophistication, and nostalgia.
‘‘We pay homage to the hotel’s traditional art deco theme, transporting everyone to a bygone era of elegance and allure.
‘‘From the moment guests step foot onto the island until the early hours of the following year, they are immersed in an enchanting atmosphere that captivates the senses and creates memories that last a lifetime.
‘‘At midnight, both guests and locals alike flock to the shore to watch the fireworks light up the dark sky.
‘‘Watching guests and their families, alongside my own, brings such love and joy. ‘‘It’s one of those moments that sticks with you for a lifetime.’’
What does he plan to do next?
‘‘As an entrepreneur, my mind is constantly focused on identifying and pursuing the ‘next best thing’ in the business world.
‘‘I thrive on seeking out innovative and exciting opportunities that have the potential to disrupt markets and captivate consumers.
‘‘Currently, my attention and passion are centred around Gunner, the luxury canned cocktail. It took 180 years for someone to get round to producing the cocktail in a can, and now with non-alcoholic and alcoholic options, we’re looking to revolutionise the canned cocktail industry, and place a Gunner in everyone’s hand!
‘‘By leveraging my entrepreneurial drive, expertise, and a deep understanding of consumer preferences, my goal is to establish Gunner as a standout brand in the competitive landscape of the beverage industry.
‘‘In addition to my ventures in the luxury beverage industry, I will continue to serve as chairman for Office Space in Town (OSiT), a company that I co-founded with my sister, Niki Fuchs, in 2019. OSiT emerged from our shared vision to create exceptional working environments that inspire productivity, collaboration, and well-being.
‘‘Together, we recognised the evolving needs of businesses and professionals in the modern era, where traditional office spaces no longer catered to the dynamic and flexible nature of work.
‘‘With this, we set out to redefine the concept of ‘workspace.’
‘‘OSiT was recently listed by the Sunday Times as one of the Best Places to Work, and I can’t wait to continue with our mission to help businesses thrive.’’
The 21-acre Burgh Island and property is for sale with Knight Frank at offers in excess of £15-million.