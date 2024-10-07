HEAVY showers and thunderstorms are expected in Devon today as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.
The forecaster, which is based in Exeter, is warning of disruption from 4pm today, Monday, October 7, until midnight.
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to move northward across southern parts of England, with some places set for 20-30 mm of rain within two to three hours.
Thunderstorms are most likely for south-facing coastal districts, and hail and some strong gusts of wind could accompany the heaviest showers and thunderstorm, the Met Office has said.
There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.
Furthermore, flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, with some short term loss of power and other services too.
The Met Office is also warning of possible damage to buildings and structures from lightning strikes, hail or gusty winds.