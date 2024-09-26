Three teenagers who punched and kicked a vulnerable man while their friends watched on and filmed the incident have been sentenced.
Aidan Gustar, aged 18 of Mashford Avenue, Dartmouth, Josh Perret, aged 19 of Saffron Park, Kingsbridge, and Jay Peck, aged 18 of Pendeen Park, Chillington, all pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Plymouth Crown Court on Thursday September 12.
The court heard how on March 7 2023, the victim, who had mobility issues and used a walking aide, was set upon by a group of teenagers who were congregating and drinking beer at Kingsbridge bus station.
The attack was captured by local CCTV and on mobile phone footage and showed Gustar, who was 17 at the time, initially launching the assault by kicking the victim in the head as he sat at the bus stop.
The group could be heard laughing in the background and encouraging more violence.
Further footage showed the victim being hit again by Gustar as he bent down to pick up his phone. Gustar then picked up a glass bottle and hit the victim causing the glass to smash.
Perret was then seen running over and joining in on the attack on the victim. Both Perret and Gustar continued to punch the victim in the face and head. The pair hammered down approximately 15 blows onto the victim.
Jay Peck was then captured on mobile footage throwing a can of beer at the victim with all three teens following and remonstrating with the victim as he tried to leave the area.
As a result of the attack, the victim received several injuries including facial abrasions, possible concussion, and a fracture to his left rib.
The youths were identified and arrested after mobile phone footage of the attack had been circulated on social media.
All three men received an 18-month suspended sentence each and were ordered to pay £330 each in compensation to the victim. Gustar was ordered to carry out 130 hours unpaid work, Parrett was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, and Peck was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.
Detective Constable William Young said: “This was a sustained and cruel attack on a victim who suffered from some vulnerabilities. The teenagers involved punched, kicked, and threw a bottle towards the victim who did not retaliate in any way whatsoever.
“Mobile phone footage recorded of the incidents, showed the offenders and their group of friends laughing and taunting the victim during the incident which took place in broad daylight, while other members of the public and children were nearby.
“The sentences passed reflect the age of the perpetrators and their capacity for rehabilitation, however, the community unpaid work requirements send out a clear message that violence and antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated by the community of Kingsbridge.
“We would like to extend our thanks to a member of the public who stepped forward and provided information which assisted to identify those responsible.”
If you have been affected by crime, please visit https://orlo.uk/cOqV8 to access support services and information on your rights and how to navigate the criminal justice system.
You can also call Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111 or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.