Three more deaths recorded in South Hams

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last week in South Hams.

A total of 125 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 13 (Wednesday) – up from 122 a week previously.

They were among 11,227 deaths recorded across the South West.

The UK Health Security Agency is now reporting the latest coronavirus statistics weekly – in line with typical schedules for other respiratory infections as a part of the Government's Living with Covid strategy.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Hams.