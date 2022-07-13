Three more deaths recorded in South Hams

Three more deaths recorded in South HamsThere were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last week in South Hams.
A total of 125 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 13 (Wednesday) – up from 122 a week previously.
They were among 11,227 deaths recorded across the South West.
The UK Health Security Agency is now reporting the latest coronavirus statistics weekly – in line with typical schedules for other respiratory infections as a part of the Government's Living with Covid strategy.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Hams.
A total of 158,188 deaths were recorded throughout England by July 13 (Wednesday) – up from 157,338 last week.