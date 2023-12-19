Over the past few weeks, an impressive turnout of more than 5,500 children from nearly 30 schools and nurseries across South Devon took part in Rowcroft Hospice’s Rudolph Run, raising thousands of pounds for the charity by donning their antlers and participating in a sponsored run or walk.
Now in its third year, The Rudolph Run has garnered tremendous support from the local community, offering schools a fun and festive challenge while raising much-needed funds to care for local patients with life-limiting illnesses, and their loved ones, across South Devon. Rowcroft Hospice is delighted with the success of the event which aims to raise an estimated £35,000 for the charity. Holly Traynor, Rowcroft’s Events and Projects Fundraiser said: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to all the amazing pupils and staff who have taken part in this year’s Rudolph Run. The outpouring of support from schools and nurseries has been truly phenomenal, and seeing all the children and staff having so much fun is magical! Every penny collected through sponsorship directly contributes to our expert end-of-life care for individuals and families across South Devon. The event also presents a great opportunity to introduce young pupils to hospice care in a way that resonates with them. We’d like to thank our event sponsors, Majestic Holidays, for their invaluable support.”
Mark Wright, owner of Majestic Holidays, commented:
“Here at Majestic Holidays, we are so proud to support such an important charity in our local community. We know what a special role they play in helping patients and their families at the end of life and it is wonderful to play our part and sponsor the Rowcroft Rudolph Run. Even Coco, our jolly mascot, is donning antlers for the festive fun. Merry Christmas to all from our hoof-tapping team!”
While Rowcroft Hospice is playing a key role in delivering specialist end-of- life care across South Devon to 2,500 patients with life-limiting illnesses and to those closest to them each year, the charity recognises the harsh reality that too many people are unable to access the essential end-of-life care they need due to a critical gap in resources and funding. With an escalating local demand putting pressure on the hospice’s services, the hospice has launched its No One Alone Appeal. Through the appeal, by 2026 Rowcroft aims to raise an additional £500,000 annually to help care for 260 morepatientsevery year.
This will be a key milestone towards the hospice’s longer term goal of supporting an annual total of 3,000 patients and their loved ones by 2030.