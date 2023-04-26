Fiona Westwood, Senior Regional Officer for the NEU, said: “Like NEU members across the country, Devon members want to see a fair pay offer that is fully funded by the Government so that schools don’t have to pick up the tab. It is frankly astonishing that Gillian Keegan claimed the offer made was funded when in fact only 0.5% of it was. This was dishonest and became one of the main drivers that motivated our members to reject the offer st such a high rate and on an excellent voting turnout because they know better than anyone that schools cannot afford to pay this. It is a scandal that over the past 12 years teaching has been eroded from a once-valued and well-paid choice of profession to the situation of decline we see today. Poor teacher pay rates are fundamentally connected to this problem and the Government should not be seeking to defend what has happened. Rather than running the profession down further, they should be looking for helpful ways to restore its proper value. Making a fully funded pay offer is one way they could do this.”