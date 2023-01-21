THOUSANDS of people gathered on Dartmoor today to protest the recent high court ruling that removed the legal right to camp in the national park without the consent of the landowner.
A procession of over 2000 people stretching almost a mile marched from Cornwood onto Stall Moor, an area of moorland owned by Alexander Darwall and his wife, who brought the case against the national park authority last year. The procession marched directly past Darwall's house, which was heavily guarded by private security.
Demonstrators came from across Devon and beyond, with some travelling from as far as London and Sheffield. While police figures put the attendance at just over 2000, organisers of the event said the number was over 3000.
The protest culminated in the summoning of the spirit of Old Crockern, a mythical spirit said to roam Dartmoor and protect the land.
Max Worthington Dugmore came from Lydford to display his opposition to the ruling. Max said: 'This ruling feels like an injustice, we're here to protect our rights because if we don't, we're going to get railroaded into our own homes for good.
'When everyone was trapped inside our houses during the lockdown, many more people realised that nature is good for their mental health. Taking away or limiting the opportunity to spend a night under the stars seems the wrong direction.
'I do admit there are some bad apples, but there's bound to be. But nobody notices the majority of campers that pitch up, pack up and leave no trace.'
Dan Gluckman came from London to show his support. 'For me, the right to roam is absolutely critical,' said Dan, 'It's part of what being English is all about, having access and a connection to nature and the countryside.
'Too much of England is in private hands. A night camping on Dartmoor is an incredibly special thing, and to have that taken away is devastating.'
Lewis Winks, from the Stars are for Everyone, one of the groups that organised the rally, said: 'People are really fired up about this, because we've seen our access rights eroded and we've seen what was the last vestige of a place where people could legally wild camp up until last Friday snatched away from them. At the moment, we now only have a permissive access agreement in place, but that's not good enough. We're campaigning for access rights to be improved across the board and that starts with returning wild camping rights to Dartmoor.
'There's a huge passion here for responsible access to the outdoors, and we've got 3000 people plus that have turned up here on Dartmoor to show that they really care about this. But we are just the latest in a long line of access protests. Although this is possibly the largest right to roam protest in living memory, since the 1930s.
An agreement has been reached between the national park authority and landowners, in which some wild camping would still be permitted, but the campaign group Right to Roam argues that this still means that there will be at least an 18% reduction in the places where camping is allowed, and that it puts camping in jeopardy in the future.
Tompion Platt, a Director of the Ramblers said: 'It’s disgraceful that these long-standing access rights have been reduced to permissive rights. Dartmoor is a place where you could feel truly free.
'Permission to feel free is not the same thing. While we recognise the efforts of the National Park Authority to ensure the much-loved tradition of wild camping can continue in the short term, the legal right to wild camp on Dartmoor must be re-established.'
The deal also included arrangements to pay landowners for the privilege of exercising what has long been a free public right.
Jon Moses from the Right to Roam campaign said: 'The public should not be forced to hand over even more money to major landowners to exercise rights they have long enjoyed. Many of Dartmoor’s landowners are already in receipt of hundreds of thousands of pounds in subsidies from the public purse.'
An interactive map with information on how to camp under the new rules is available here: https://www.dartmoor.gov.uk/about-us/about-us-maps/camping-map