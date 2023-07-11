Fusion Lifestyle, in association with Active Devon – the community focused organisation dedicated to encouraging the people of Devon to get active – has announced a new ‘This Girl Can’ Group Exercise programme to be held at the Quayside Leisure Centre in Kingsbridge.
The eight-week ‘This Girl Can’ course, open to non-members, aims to welcome women who may have not been active for a while, or think exercise is not for them, to come together in a non-judgemental class environment, have fun, ‘have a go’ and become healthier and fitter, through different group exercises.
This brand-new eight-week course, costing only £16 for the whole course (£2 per class), will start at Quayside Leisure Centre on Tuesday July 25 from 11.30am-12.30pm, with three more courses following later in the Autumn.
The hour-long ‘This Girl Can’ classes will be studio based for six weeks and will incorporate a variety of different activities in each session, including:- tone and stretch exercises, combat, yoga, and dance.
The last two weeks of the course will include group gym-based sessions to gently introduce participants to the gym environment, which can sometimes be intimidating for first time visitors.
To encourage women on the course to continue building on their fitness levels, Fusion plans to offer a £15 discount on membership at the Quayside centre, as a reward for completing the This Girl Can course and as an incentive to continue their fitness journey.
For more information, visit:- https://www.fusion-lifestyle.com/centres/quayside-leisure-centre/ or call the centre on 01548 857100.