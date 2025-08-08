Thirteen Devon food outlets failed a recent allergy inspection prompting a warning from Devon County Council and Trading Standards.
Food outlets such as cafes, sandwich shops and mobile caterers are being reminded of the importance of regularly reviewing their food preparation protocols to ensure that allergens do not contaminate the food they serve.
Officers from Heart of the South West Trading Standards Service carried out a mystery shop of 75 businesses across Devon and Somerset.
The businesses were independent, a mix of garden centres, coffee shops, bakeries and restaurants.
At each business an officer specified their allergy and asked for a product which did not contain that allergen.
Each product was then tested at a lab – most businesses, 59, passed: however, 16 did not and allergens were found, with traces of milk being the most common.
There are 14 allergens which can cause serious health problems: gluten, crustaceans, eggs, fish, peanuts, soybeans, milk, nuts, celery, mustard, sesame, sulphites (above 10mg/kg or 10mg/litre); lupin; and molluscs.
By law food outlets must provide allergen information to customers, handle and manage food allergens effectively when food is being prepared and ensure that staff receive training.
Thirteen of the caterers that failed then had an immediate inspection due to poor food management systems, while 15 more needed a follow-up inspection.
Alex Fry, operations manager for Heart of the South West Trading Standards Service said: “All the businesses sampled were either new or businesses that had previously had a low Food Standards Agency rating – so that 79 per cent of these businesses passed a spot inspection is encouraging.
“We are supporting businesses to ensure they follow the legal requirements and that they are safe for those with allergies.
“We will continue to check and advise businesses and if businesses do not follow or ignore our advice, where necessary, we will take legal action.”
