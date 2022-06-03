There’s still time to enter into the Queen’s Jubilee Big Busk

There's still time to perform in the Kingsbridge Big Busk initiative which is taking place tomorrow (Saturday, June 4).

So If you're a performer make sure to sign up and take part.

To celebrate the Queen's, Platinum Jubilee Kingsbridge Town Council has organised a busking event which will see buskers dotted around the town in four locations from 10 am till 4 pm.

The performers will be collecting money on the day, and 50 per cent of anything raised will be donated to the Mayor's Charity - Kingsbridge Foodbank.

Framed certificates will be awarded to all who participate, with a cup awarded to the busker who raises the most.

A Spokesperson for the town Council said: "We have 4 acts confirmed so far, but ideally we’d like a few more."

If you know of anyone keen to participate then do get in touch with us as soon as possible.

The four earmarked locations tomorrow are The Anchor Centre, the Bandstand on the Town Square, outside Peacocks, Kings Passage on the High Street and finally, under the canopy approaching Tesco’s.

The acts will rotate between all sites during the day.