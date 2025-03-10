Story Sense, a unique business in the South Hams, offering immersive storytelling classes for babies and toddlers, has received a significant boost after being recognised by retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.
Founder Nikita Dixon was invited to attend an exclusive event in Birmingham this month to collect her ‘Small Business Sunday’ (SBS) award.
Theo Paphitis, best known for his appearances on BBC's Dragons’ Den, created SBS to provide support and recognition to small businesses. In addition to his role as Chairman of Ryman, Boux Avenue, Robert Dyas, and the London Graphic Centre, Theo continues championing small businesses across the UK through this initiative.
Nikita was selected as one of six winners in a weekly initiative organised by Theo, where small business owners pitch their businesses online. As part of the award, Nikita’s business was retweeted to Theo’s vast social media following, which includes over half a million followers on Twitter, more than 50,000 on Instagram, and almost 300,000 on LinkedIn.
Nikita spent eight years as a primary school teacher before founding Story Sense, which offers interactive and sensory storytelling classes for babies and toddlers throughout the South Hams and Torbay.
Story Sense engages children in hands-on play, movement, and learning, stimulating their cognitive and physical development.
The business has been steadily growing since its launch in 2017. It has expanded with franchises operating in other parts of the UK.
Nikita Dixon, Founder of Story Sense said: “Receiving the Small Business Sunday award has been such an exciting moment for Story Sense. It’s fantastic to have my business recognised by Theo and his team, and I’m looking forward to continuing to grow and reach more families with our unique classes.
"Seeing the joy and wonder on a child's face when they experience a story come to life is incredibly emotional for me. Our classes are more than just stories—they are about creating moments that shape young minds and nurture their development."