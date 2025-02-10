Four places in the South Hams feature on the ultimate Devon seaside towns road trip put together by the Explore The UK website.

They say: “This road trip is perfect for anyone who loves seaside charm, golden beaches, and breathtaking coastal scenery!”

The trip begins on North Devon at Ilfracombe described as: “A lively harbour town with dramatic cliffs, fresh seafood, and the famous Verity statue by Damien Hirst.”

Croyde by Ian Capper
Of Croyde they say: “A surfer’s paradise, known for its golden beach, rolling dunes, and charming village pubs.”

Appledore by Robin Drayton
Appledore: “A quaint fishing village with colourful cottages, narrow streets, and a strong maritime heritage.

Westward Ho! by Lewis Clarke
Westward Ho!: “The only UK town with an exclamation mark, featuring a long sandy beach.”

Exmouth by Susie Peek
Next south to Exmouth: “A classic seaside resort with two miles of golden sand, stunning estuary views, and great watersports.”

Torquay by Colin Smith
Torquay: “The heart of the English Riviera, offering a lively waterfront, palm-lined promenades, and the famous Kents Cavern prehistoric caves.”

Dartmouth by Rob Farrow
Into the South Hams and Dartmouth is described as ‘A picturesque riverside town with pastel-coloured houses, a historic naval college, and scenic boat trips along the River Dart.’

Salcombe by Martin Bodman
Salcombe is painted as: ‘A yachtsman’s dream, known for its waters, boutique shops, and delicious local seafood.’

Hope Cove by Philip Halling
Of Hope Cove they say is: ‘A hidden gem with two sandy beaches, a peaceful harbour, and some of the best coastal views in Devon.’

Bigbury by Paul Farmer
and finally Bigbury-on-Sea is: ‘A stunning beach with shallow waters, perfect for families and watersports, plus access to the historic Burgh Island via a sea tractor!’