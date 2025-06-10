It’s Summer. It’s coming up to Father’s Day. That can only mean one thing – it’s the Stanborough’s cream tea concert!
Featuring “Captain Noah and his Floating Zoo” by Flanders and Horowitz, a piece filled with great tunes and laughs, this is the ideal way to spend a sunny Sunday afternoon.
There will also be a couple of sea shanties from local group, the Salty Old Dogs, and of course, a top-quality cream tea, not to mention the usual raffle packed with desirable goodies and, a spot of dressing up from choir members too.
The concert itself begins at 3pm; Malborough Village Hall; Sunday June 15.
Tickets are available from all the usual sources plus online at: stanboroughchorus.com
