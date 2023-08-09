We’re just two weeks away from the Kingsbridge Show 2023.
No sooner does one show finish than planning for the next gets underway.
Members are counting down and putting the finishing touches to the plans.
This year’s is the 142nd and 69 of these have been held at Borough Farm, just to the north of the town.
The show is a fantastic day out for all the family, offering classes in horses, cattle, sheep, homecraft, young farmers, horticulture, floral art and domestic pets. In addition to this there are hundreds of trade stands, craft stands, local food and drinks stands, children’s pets corner, donkey rides, vintage and modern tractors, live Music, a licensed bar and a wide range of main ring attractions. There is plenty of free parking but for those of you wishing to be eco friendly or make use of the bar and locally produced goodies there will be a free Tally Ho shuttle bus running from Kingsbridge Quay.
If you have ever thought ‘I would like to get involved’ whilst visiting the show’ or if you are new to the area and would like to join them they would be delighted to hear from you.
If you only have an hour or two or maybe you would be interested in becoming a Chief Steward they have lots of areas to get involved with and become part of the team.
Entries have now closed for the main sections but you have until August 26 to enter for the horticultural section.
There are also a limited number of entries left for the classic car section.
The organisers have issued a reminder that no vehicles can be moved on the main show field after 9am. For those setting up and dropping off exhibits please come early and allow enough time.
Kingsbridge Show is part of the agricultural traditions of the South Hams. It’s a place to run into people you may not have seen for ages.
If you would like to get in touch with the show or offer your services as a keen and enthusiastic volunteer you can e-mail: [email protected]
write to: Kingsbridge Show
c/o Woodlands
Stoneyhill
Abbotskerswell
Newton Abbot
TQ12 5LH
or phone: 01548 562567