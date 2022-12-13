Salcombe may be most famous for its beautiful harbour and surrounding beaches, but the town has its own hidden secrets. Salcombe was home to some of the most valuable treasures ever discovered in the depths of the ocean.
In the 1990s, divers with the South West Maritime Archaeological Group found a 17th century ship containing Moroccan gold, called The Salcombe Cannon wreck. The wreck is protected by the Protection of Wrecks Act after numerous artefacts were found there, including gold, jewellery and coins dating between 1510 and 1636.
The amount of Moroccan gold discovered in the vessel is known for being the largest ever discovery of its kind in Europe.
This was followed by an equally exciting discovery in 2004, where a shipwreck thought to date back to the Bronze Age was discovered. The wreck, dating back over 3000 years ago, was labelled as one of the most important prehistoric discoveries in 30 years.
The boat was found containing French-made weapons and jewellery, thus acting as new material to help experts build a more conclusive image of Britain’s overseas trade thousands of years ago. It helps researchers understand how objects were moved and how trade was organised on a wider scale.
The discovery took place half a mile out to sea near Salcombe, eighteen metres beneath the ocean. The group of amateur marine archaeologists found at least two dozen French-made weapons, as well as tools and pieces of gold and bronze jewellery in the wreck.
The boat, which has rotted away, is thought to have been at least a dozen metres long and more than two metres wide. Experts believe it may have broken up or capsized, as opposed to sinking. The boat was built of oak planks that had been sewn together with yew withies. The builders made the vessel watertight by using moss and beeswax.
The treasure found on the boat lasted considerably well, however, and include a solid gold neck ring, a gold bracelet, three bronze rapiers, three spear heads, three axe heads, several dagger blades, an arrow head and part of a bronze cauldron. There is a reef to the west of the site which could be responsible for the shipwreck.
Masses of bronze and gold was transported to Britain from France and Ireland during the bronze age, and this discovery suggests that Salcombe’s role in this movement of prehistoric trade may be more substantial than many realise.
The treasure is estimated to be worth around 800 million dollars, and it is believed by many that there is more to be found at the site.