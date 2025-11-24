The Leechwell Garden, created as it was by devoted members of the community, is beloved by those who know of its existence, though surprisingly many Totnesians still do not. It garners much goodwill from regular users and even those who don’t use it support it either by donating funds or materials, offering their expertise at discounted rates, working in the garden or in managing its affairs. For the garden to continue being the unique place that it is, we are constantly looking for help, particularly in its management. If you have the enthusiasm, time, and energy to help we would love to hear from you.