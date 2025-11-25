This year’s run leads into the release of Kill Them With Kindness, his seventeenth studio album, and one he describes as a “juxtaposition” of the political and the personal. Written over the past year, the record moves between the chaos of global politics and the everyday joys of family life, late nights in grassroots venues, and even the adventures of his new cat. “It’s just what I’m thinking about,” he says. “Your mind goes from wars and world events to whatever’s happening right in front of you. The balance in my life becomes the balance in the album.”