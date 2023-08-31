The Dart10k, which returns to Devon this weekend (September 2 and 3). The iconic 10km swimming event takes place on the river Dart, with participants swimming from Totnes and ending at Galmpton Creek. All profits and fundraising from the event will go to Level Water, a charity which provides 1-2-1 swimming lessons for children with disabilities.
The event is set on one of the most beautiful stretches of river in the UK and a bucket list swim for many.
The Dart10k is the first, and arguably the finest, marathon-distance swim in the UK. The event captures the essence and ethos of the wild swimming community, combining a big-swim challenge with a journey and atmosphere like no other. The beauty of the River Dart can only be properly experienced from the water, which is why swimmers come from all over the world to tick it off their bucket list.
The Dart10k follows the classic route down the River Dart from Totnes, punctuated by landmarks such as the Cormorant Tree, the white rock, Sharpham boathouse and Bow Creek. 10km later, you’ll be greeted by cheers, hugs and hot chocolate as you settle into a deckchair for a well earned rest.
The Dart10k has a life-changing impact on thousands of people, with all profits and funds raised going to Level Water. Each year the charity provides 25,000 bespoke 1-1 swimming lessons for children with disabilities in 100 pools across the UK. By taking part you will be giving those children the opportunity to learn to swim and fall in love with the water. An amazing gift.
It’s supported by volunteers from the local and swimming community, who make it one of the most special events in the swimming calendar. It’s a journey not a race in so many ways - the journey of training and preparation, of the weekend, of the swim and of the support that you provide to the next generation of swimmers. It’s a big distance challenge that attracts all types of swimmers; we have fast swimmers, skins swimmers, swimming families, swimmers with disabilities, newbies, butterfly swimmers. If you can swim a mile under 40 minutes and are dedicated to your training, there’s room for you in the river.After a long search and the support of countless locals, the Dart10k now finishes at National Trust Greenway, opposite Dittisham Ham. We are using this land with the permission and kind support of the wonderful National Trust, and in return we will be helping them develop the biodiversity of their site, planting a wildflower meadow and up to 200 trees.
Saturday September 2
6.30am- Swimmer start village opens
9am to 9.45am - Swimmers start - in waves
1.20pm - approx last swimmer finish
Sunday September 3
7am - Swimmer start village opens
9.45am- 10.25am - Swimmers start - in waves
2pm- approx last swimmer finish
The swims start from the Longmarsh Car park, Steamer Quay Road, Totnes TQ9 5AL in Totnes and finishes at Galmpton Creek on the National Trust site at Greenway. This is a new finishing location for the swim on the other side of the river..
There is limited parking at Greenway.