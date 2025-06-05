The Clare Milne Trust, a dynamic, volunteer-led, grant-giving charity dedicated to improving the lives of people with disabilities in Devon and Cornwall, is seeking new Trustees to join its passionate and collaborative board.
Clare Milne, who lived in Devon, was the granddaughter of Winnie the Pooh creator A.A. Milne.
Clare lived with cerebral palsy and was known for her vibrant spirit and determination to embrace life to the fullest. Following a significant inheritance from her grandfather’s estate in 1998, her mother Lesley used the funds to launch the charity, which began awarding grants in 2002.
Since its inception, The Clare Milne Trust has focused its support on small, community-rooted charities and non-profit organisations, particularly those with a strong volunteer base. The Trust prioritises projects that deliver meaningful, sustainable outcomes for people with disabilities across the region. Their strong financial endowment enabled them to award over £800,000 in grants in 2024 alone.
The charity is now working with Devon based charity trustee recruitment specialist Jackie Dawkins to identify new Trustees who can bring fresh perspectives, energy, and commitment to its mission. While prior trustee experience is not required, applicants should be enthusiastic team players willing to invest their time and expertise in a rewarding cause.
Interest is welcomed from anyone who can demonstrate how they can contribute to this charity’s work. Individuals with a professional background, particularly accountants seeking a role different from that of a Treasurer, business or digital/tech skill, particularly younger candidates, are especially encouraged to apply.
Lesley Milne once said: “It was my dream to know that my girl will be remembered for something that brings happiness where it is most needed.”
The Clare Milne Trust continues to honour that vision, and new Trustees will play a vital role in shaping its future.
To find out more or apply, visit: www.shinecharityrecruitment.co.uk/the-clare-milne-trust-trustee-opportunities/
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.