We’d love to see how you’re enjoying the South Hams. Whether it’s a peaceful riverside stroll, a clifftop walk along the South West Coast Path, or a snapshot of local wildlife, send us your best pictures from across the area.
Perhaps you’ve captured the early morning mist over Dartmoor, the first boats heading out to sea, or a picturesque village in full bloom. Whatever catches your eye, we want to feature the beauty of the region through the lens of our readers.
Send your pictures to [email protected] for a chance to be featured in print and online. Let’s celebrate the South Hams in all its photographic glory.
Daffodlis Barbara Welcomme-Allen (Daffodlis Barbara Welcomme-Allen)
Carolyn Norris - Trees puffing smoke (Carolyn Norris - Trees puffing smoke)
Kingsbridge Estuary at night - David Inkpin (Kingsbridge Estuary at night - David Inkpin )
Frosty Morning James Miller (Frosty Morning James Miller)
Wild Garlic James Miller (Wild Garlic James Miller)
Solitary Tree - Margaret Walker (Solitary Tree - Margaret Walker)
Kingsbridge Sunset - Alan Streeting (Kingsbridge Sunset - Alan Streeting)
Robin - Trevor Reed (Robin - Trevor Reed)
Who Me? (Who Me? )
Cadover Bridge - Simon Goldsmith (Cadover Bridge - Simon Goldsmith)
Bovisand - Lewis Clark (Bovisand - Lewis Clark)