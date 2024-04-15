“On the general principle of whether residents in Devon and Torbay would be better served through devolution of powers and funding, there is consensus of agreement. Decisions made locally on issues that matter most to local residents is a game-changer for the people of Devon and Torbay, and it will open up many more opportunities to improve public services and work closely with Government. How we work across our existing local government structure, and with our partners is key to how this will work.”