Teens arrested after break in at football club

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a break-in at Plymouth Argyle Football Club’s stadium that saw the pitch left badly damaged by a tractor.

The vehicle, normally used by the League One side’s grounds team, was accessed and driven over the Home Park playing surface in the early hours of Sunday 5 June.

It is estimated that thousands of pounds-worth of damage was caused to the pitch.

Two boys, who are both under the age of 16 and from the Plymouth area, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary. They have been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.