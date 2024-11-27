Council tax collection rates in the South Hams are among the highest in the country.
The district council collects more than 98 per cent of the council tax it is due, placing it among the country’s best local authorities.
In the past year it collected £91.5million of the £93million it was owed.
Members of the council’s executive were asked by a member of the public how much had been collected, and whether non-payers would be pursued indefinitely.
Questioner John Grocock also wanted to know if non-payers continued to benefit from local services funded by the tax.
Council leader Julian Brazil (Lib Dem, Stokenham) said non-payers were pursued as long as the council thought it was practical to do so.
“People die,” he said. “They go missing, or on other occasions they take voluntary bankruptcy.
“Do they continue to benefit? Yes they do.”
He said the vast majority of people paid, and some of those who didn’t were ‘incredibly vulnerable’.
“I think it’s wrong for us to vilify many of these people,” he said. “They’re not just trying it on and not paying. We should be more compassionate in dealing with people who find themselves in a position where there but for the grace of God go I.
“We have moved on as a country. We don’t put them in prison or transport them to Australia any more.”
Council Tax is a tax on domestic property collected by local councils.
The amount of Council Tax you have to pay is based on the value of your home and the number of adults who live there.
This money, together with Government grants and business rates, is used to pay for vital local services like schools, rubbish and recycling collections and libraries.