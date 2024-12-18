Lifeboat volunteer Tatty Pettigrew has made history by becoming Dart RNLI's first female helm.
Outdoor instructor Tatty, who joined Dart as part of the crew in 2021, is now qualified to helm the D class inshore lifeboat after passing a rigorous training course.
Tatty spends much of her working life on the water teaching paddleboarding, kayaking, and coasteering as well as guiding swimming and walking tours around Devon and Cornwall. She is also a keen rower with Dart Gig Club.
'It's a real privilege to pass the assessment and qualify as helm,' said Tatty.
'It involves a lot of training and studying to get to this point - it's a big deal to take responsibility for the boat and the crew - and I couldn't have done it without the support from all the crew at the station and the trainers at the RNLI College in Poole.
'I was also really motivated after being invited to attend a "Women in Search & Rescue" event earlier in the year.
'It's now my turn to become a role model and hopefully inspire more young people, especially women, to join the crew in the future.
I love living by the water and am lucky to work, play and volunteer on it - I'm proud to be part of a team.'
Tatty has taken part in many shouts during her time with Dart RNLI, including receiving a letter of recognition from Head of South West region for 'demonstration of confidence and courage' for swimming to a casualty vessel to set up a tow when it was too shallow to get the lifeboat any closer. The rescue also highlighted the 'textbook teamwork, co-operation, and determination of the crew to see the job through' as the the decisions of the helm and actions of the crew together are key to saving lives at sea.