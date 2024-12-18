Tatty has taken part in many shouts during her time with Dart RNLI, including receiving a letter of recognition from Head of South West region for 'demonstration of confidence and courage' for swimming to a casualty vessel to set up a tow when it was too shallow to get the lifeboat any closer. The rescue also highlighted the 'textbook teamwork, co-operation, and determination of the crew to see the job through' as the the decisions of the helm and actions of the crew together are key to saving lives at sea.