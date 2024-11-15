Children's Hospice South West are launching a new range of hampers in partnership with Taste of the West, and are full of their 2024 Awards nominee products.
Sales of a range of Christmas hampers will benefit Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) this year.
Taste of the West has worked with stockists Devon Hampers to bring together food and drink selections from more than 25 Taste of the West producers.
There are four hampers in the range with three named after CHSW’s hospices, including Little Harbour at St Austell. For each hamper sold, 10 per cent will be donated to CHSW.
Hayley Wallbank, regional partnerships fundraiser for CHSW said: “We are thrilled to be launching our four Children’s Hospice South West Christmas hampers for this festive season. They are not only a feast for the eyes and the tastebuds but, even better, every hamper purchased will be helping to support local children and families supported by our hospices.”
John Sheaves, chief executive of Taste of the West, said: “Every hamper is filled to the brim with award-winning food and drink made in the South West and 10 per cent of each one sold will be donated to Children’s Hospice South West.”
This festive season CHSW will continue to support more than 500 children and young people with life-limiting conditions and their families, by providing hospice, palliative and end-of-life care as well as ongoing bereavement support.
Each and every year they work with around 350 food and drink producers who enter their South West food and drink products into the awards programme.
Whenever you see a shiny awards logo on a product, you’ll know it has been tried and tested by their panels of independent industry experts.
Each year their team of judges visit around 400 establishments across the South West, evaluating the quality and provenance of the food and drink they serve and/or sell.
The awards this year were held on Tuesday November 12 at Westpoint in Exeter.
They were hosted by the main presenter of BBC Spotlight Victoria Graham.
An audience of around 500 professionals attended and 43 awards were won by businesses in Devon, Cornwall, Dorset, Somerset, Wiltshire and Gloucestershire.
Taste of the West Chief Executive John Sheaves said: said: “To see so many businesses represented in one room from our sector makes me feel incredibly proud of what this industry has achieved in recent years.
Best South West Bar is The Cove, at Hope Cove.
For the second year running The Cove won the award.
Judges said: ""The Cove is doing an excellent job promoting local drinks and food in a fantastic setting.
“Sunset on the terrace bar is simply amazing."
Champion Cheese was "Savour" by Sharpham Dairy which is located in the South Devon Food Hub in Totnes.
The judges said: "It delighted us from the first sniff.
“A cheese that intrigues with a fascinating mix of Jersey Cow and Devon goats milk.
“Perfect on its own, or toasted or with an appropriate beverage."