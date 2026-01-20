The latest employment data shows the number of employees in the Devon County Council area has fallen year-on-year.
In December, businesses reported that payroll was down at 329,034, down -0.8 per cent on the same month last year indicating continued pressure on jobs.
In the month of December the number of employees fell by 63.
Overall, employment in Devon CC remains lower than a year ago, with employers reporting payroll headcount down 2,747 (-0.8 per cent) year-on-year.
The figures are based on analysis of the latest Office for National Statistics payroll data by the employment and pay app WageSight.
Compared with other towns and cities in the South West, Devon CC ranks 10th out of 12, placing it among the weakest performers for employment change.
The trend in Devon CC reflects a mixed employment picture across the South West, with some areas reporting improvements while others continue to see pressure on payroll numbers.
Nationally, employment levels have shown a mixed picture over the past year, creating a challenging backdrop.
Paul Hebden, WageSight Director, said: “The latest figures underline the continued pressure on employment in Devon CC. Payroll remains down compared with last year, and recent month-on-month data suggests employers are still cutting back.”
It remains too early to say whether recent changes mark the start of a sustained shift, or a temporary fluctuation.
Employment in Devon, Plymouth, and Torbay in 2026 is characterized by a "tight" labour market with high, yet often low-paid, employment, alongside a strategic push towards higher-value, greener, and more digital industries.
Projections suggest continued growth in construction, marine, and green tech, while facing structural challenges from an aging population and skills gaps.
WageSight is a real-time pay and employment insight platform developed by Campaign Salience.
It transforms raw government data into clear, local intelligence across 270+ UK towns and cities showing where wages are rising, jobs are growing, and opportunities are shifting.
