Last week we met Modbury resident Tony Goddard and learned about his time as a District Officer in the Colonial Service serving in North Rhodesia (now Zambia).

Now we find Tony transferring to the Ministry of Justice and on the strength of his Oxford

Law degree being appointed as Resident Magistrate of Balovale and Kabompo Districts on

the banks of the Zambezi with the criminal and civil powers of an English county Court

Judge.

This appointment saw the end of his career in the Colonial service and the urgent need to plan

for a future career in England.

With a young wife to support, Tony decided to give up his intention to become a barrister in

favour of the safer option of becoming a solicitor.

This required him to undergo a two-year apprenticeship known as Articles with a firm of

solicitors in the Thames Valley followed by six months as a student at the College of Law in

Guildford.

The College housed in a beautiful Manor House and presided over by a distinguished scholar

disguised the real purpose of the College which was to "cram" the students with the

information necessary to pass the examination at the end of the six-month period which it did

extremelv efficientlv.

Tony was admitted as a Solicitor of the High Court on the January 13 1969 just in time for

him to appear in the Magistrates Court for the first time the very next day!

Tony Goddard's two books
After a vear as an assistant with the same firm in the Thames Valley Tony applied for a

position with a small two partner firm in the South Hams initially as an assistant to take over

and develop the litigation side of the practice which was virtually non-existent.

In his new book, Tony describes a tight knit rural community into which it was well nigh

impossible for someone new to the areas to penetrate.

Until that is he bought on instinct a very beautiful but totally unsuitable thorough bred horse

which proved to be the key to being accepted into the community which largely revolved around hunting.

Tony agreed to join the organising committee of the local farmers hunt "the Kennel

Committee" only to find himself "bounced "into becoming Vice Chairman of the Hunt which

took him into the very heart of the local hunting and agricultural community,

Tony spent some 10 years very happily as vice chairman to James "Jimmy" Darke

grandfather of Richard the present chairman of what became the Dartvale, South Pool and

Modbury Harriers.

This gave him a close insight into the operation of the close knit

agricultural community that as his book "Tales of a Country Solicitor" amusingly records.

Sadly increased government regulation and the growth of the big city practices have sounded

the death knell for these agricultural communities and the local solicitors practices who served them.

To find out how to buy either of Tony’s books, My African Stories and Tales of a Country Solicitor you can e-mail: [email protected]