Devon and Cornwall Police has been made aware of a number of reports from people stating they may have been the victim of spiking incidents in Plymouth in recent days.
While we have not confirmed any of these incidents, they are all being investigated.
They ask for the public’s support in this by being vigilant and safeguarding themselves, and those around them.
Unfortunately, there will be those who choose this environment to target people, but police will investigate any reports to help protect the public and bring any offenders to justice.
Plymouth Chief Inspector James Drake said: “Officers are speaking to people who report incidents in the night-time economy and we are fully investigating all reports of targeting those out to enjoy the nightlife in our great city.
“I would ask the public to remain vigilant to risks and help protect others around them.
“Please report any suspicious incidents to the police or any security or staff working in any establishment.
“We have, as we always do, police officers out during the evening in the city centre, who work closely with bar staff and security to ensure the safety of all who are out.
“We also have a Safebus situated on Derrys Cross Roundabout staffed by paramedics and security staff to provide support and assistance to anyone who is out in the city centre.”
You can report any suspicious activity or incidents through 101, via the website or in the case of an emergency you can call 999.