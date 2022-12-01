TAKE care if you’re driving this morning as the Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning of dense fog.
The warning covers all of Devon from 4am to 11am today, Thursday.
A Met Office spokesperson tells people to expect ‘fog patches causing difficult driving conditions and perhaps some travel disruption.
‘Not everywhere will experience fog, but where fog patches do develop, they are likely to become dense in some places with visibility less than 100 metres, and perhaps less than 50 metres in a few spots.
‘The fog will slowly thin towards late morning but may persist into the afternoon in some areas.’