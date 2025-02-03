South Devon fire crews attended the scene of a blaze believed to have been deliberately started at a disused building in West Alvington at the weekend.
Fire crews from Kingsbridge, Totnes and Dartmouth were called to the incident in Ropewalk shortly after 1.30pm on Sunday (February 2).
According to a spokesperson from the Devon and Somerset fire and rescue service, the fire started on the ground floor of the derelict building, which had previously been a centre for the disabled.
Due to thick black smoke billowing from burning rubbish, crews had to use breathing apparatus, a foam jet and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the blaze, which was eventually put out more than three hours later.
Police are investigating the incident as the fire is thought to have been the work of arsonists.