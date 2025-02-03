Grants from Totnes Town Council totalling £5,000 will help many local community groups to support more vulnerable Totnes residents this winter.
Town Councillors have agreed a grant of £3,500 to support Citizens Advice South Hams to continue their vital outreach and support work in the town, helping residents to manage bills and other issues more effectively.
An additional £1,500 has also been pledged for Caring Town Totnes, to be distributed to other community groups who are specifically helping support residents experiencing fuel poverty and food insecurity, such as the Food Bank.
Cllr Emily Price, Mayor of Totnes said: “The desperate situation being faced by far too many of our residents this winter is heartbreaking.
“Citizens Advice South Hams and many of our other smaller, local community initiatives are doing what they can – but it was clear that they needed more funding now to be able to help more people.
“As a Town Council, we are committed to doing what we can to improve the lives of all residents and businesses in Totnes, including those who are most vulnerable.
“We hope that by giving Citizens Advice and Caring Town this instant boost of cash, they will be able to make a real difference now to our neighbours.”
The grants awarded by Totnes Town Council are on top of over £40,000 of grants paid out to a wide range of community groups and initiatives in summer 2024 and a £10,000 grant for Totnes Caring, agreed in January 2025.
It means over £55,000 has been distributed by the Town Council this financial year to support the community.
To make the grants, the Town Council uses funds raised through the Town Council’s portion of Council Tax, which was £218.65 a year (£4.21 a week) for an average Band D property in 2024/25.