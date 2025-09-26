Kingsbridge Area FoodBank is inviting the local community to get behind Food Bank Fortnight from October 1 to 14 , a national campaign coordinated by the charity BanktheFood, to help tackle rising food poverty and support people facing hunger across the UK.
With demand for food parcels rising sharply—up 69 per cent compared to five years ago Kingsbridge Area FoodBank is using this two-week campaign to encourage individuals, schools, businesses and community groups in Kingsbridge, Salcombe and the 20+ surrounding villages, to donate the items it most urgently needs.
Graeme Lennox from Kingsbridge Area FoodBank, said: "The generosity of our community keeps us going, and Food Bank Fortnight gives us a brilliant opportunity to restock our shelves with the things we truly need. Using the BanktheFood app, supporters can see our most-needed items in real time—whether it’s tinned soup, pasta, biscuits, or toiletries."
BanktheFood is a UK charity helping to modernise food giving through its free app, which allows users to select their nearest food bank and view a list of the items that are running low. This ensures donations go further, are more useful, and meet real-time demand.
Emma Spring, Founder of BanktheFood, said: "We know people want to help, but busy lives and uncertainty about what food banks actually need can be a barrier. The BanktheFood app takes the guesswork out of giving and helps ensure every item makes a real difference locally. Food Bank Fortnight is a chance for communities to rally together and support those facing food insecurity across the UK."
To support Kingsbridge Area FoodBank, during Food Bank Fortnight:
· Download the free BanktheFood app from the App Store or Google Play
· Search for Kingsbridge Area FoodBank to view its current shopping list
· Drop off donations at Tesco, Morrisons or straight to The Avon Centre on Wallingford Road (See website www.kingsbridgefoodbank.org.uk for opening times) For more information or to get involved, visit www.bankthefood.com or contact Kingsbridge Area FoodBank at 01548 714 924 / 07593 881 633 or [email protected]
