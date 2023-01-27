TOTNES’ irrepressible fundraiser Graham Walker has handed over £500 to Bob the Bus, raised through sales of Christmas cards and calendars.
Former homeless man and Big Issue seller Graham has raised tens of thousands of pounds for local charities over the past few years
Steve Grove, bus chairman, hailed Graham an “institution” in the town centre streets, where he sells seasonal yuletide cards and calenders every year during the run up to Christmas.
Steve said: “Graham is one of the most significant individual donors to community transport in Totnes. For many years, his contributions have played a big part in keeping Bob on the road.
“2022 was a challenging year for us, with only slowly recovering passenger numbers, unpredictable fuel prices and some significant maintenance costs.”