Now in its 9th Year SUP The Creek is one of the most established, great Stand Up Paddleboard races in the UK attracting competitor’s from all over the country, as well as abroad.
The two day event this year started down at South Sands in Salcombe on Saturday 26 with a Tech Race which involves competitors starting on the beach at the water’s edge and racing out seaward for the first race turn before proceeding around the rest of the course.
Conditions were challenging with choppy confused water from the wind and swell driven in from Fridays low pressure system.
Although some people took a dip in the sea, everyone was drenched in glorious October sunshine and spirits were high. Thankfully the sand ‘Bar’ was producing waves which competent competitors soon used to their advantage, but those less used to waves could skirt round the breaking waves to continue the course towards Sunny Cove, then in towards North Sands then back to complete their first lap in South Sands.
Competitors run with their boards up the beach through the gated area and back out for lap two and three before finished between the flags.
Sunday saw competitors take on an entirely different challenge with the Distance Races.
Conditions were perfect with light winds, clear blue skies and sunshine that would rival any ‘summers’ day!
Kingsbridge was definitely putting on a show with a classic car rally and car boot sale setting up to make the most of the fantastic forecast and our armada of SUP’s on the water, there was plenty for the half term visitors and locals alike to see in our beautiful town.
With a 1km / 6km / 12km and even 3km (Prone only) course to choose from all abilities over the weekend had something to enjoy and challenge themselves with.
The organisers are proud to see a growing number of juniors enter, and Waterborn Club locals George Stone and Fleur Everitt took the overall wins for the 1km in the boys and girl’s fleet.
They hope to see more encouraged to try next year for their 10th anniversary of SUP The Creek.