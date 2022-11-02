Students learn life-saving skills
Children at All Saints’ Thurlestone Church of England Academy took part in a junior life skills event run by South Hams District Council in October. The event was held at Kingsbridge Leisure Centre, and the children learned about various important skills and pieces of information that can help them save lives.
The educational event taught the children life-saving tips covering a variety of areas. They had talks from the RNLI and police about water safety and being safe online; they learnt about fire safety and CPR from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue volunteers, and they looked at the dangers of electric hazards, germs, hoax calling and the importance of recycling.
The basic but critical lessons learnt by the students are potentially life-saving, and an important addition to the curriculum. The hands-on-learning approach also made it an exciting day out for the children.
Joanna, teacher at All Saints school said of the event: “I attended this with my Year 6s before half term. They had so many fantastic volunteers come in to support teaching the children… It was a great day.”
In Kingsbridge, there are multiple defibrillators including two on Fore Street, (one at the police station and one at the Town council), as well as one at Well’s Pharmacy on the Quay, and teaching children about the use of these devices from an early age could save lives.
