Nick’s passion for music started at a young age. He worked as a sound engineer before becoming an electrician, but even as his life changed, music remained at the heart of who he is: "I've always been into music – it's in my blood,” he said. “Ever since I was a toddler, I loved the sound of the keys on the piano. When I had to give up work because of my illness, I found myself turning back to music – and it’s brought me so much joy and strength."