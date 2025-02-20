This World Music Therapy Day (Saturday March 1), Rowcroft Hospice is shining a light on the transformative power of music in palliative care through the story of Nick Brixton - a father of two who has found comfort and strength in Rowcroft’s music therapy service.
Nick’s passion for music started at a young age. He worked as a sound engineer before becoming an electrician, but even as his life changed, music remained at the heart of who he is: "I've always been into music – it's in my blood,” he said. “Ever since I was a toddler, I loved the sound of the keys on the piano. When I had to give up work because of my illness, I found myself turning back to music – and it’s brought me so much joy and strength."
Having been diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in 2022, Nick was later referred to Rowcroft Hospice under the care of its Community Team to receive specialist care, counselling and support at home. Over recent months, Nick was introduced to music therapy, led by Rowcroft’s Music Therapist, David Holmes.
“I had no idea about the range of support available at Rowcroft. When David turned up at my house with his guitar, I was blown away. We just had a jam, and it did me the world of good. Music has always lifted me, and now, even on tough days, it gives me energy and it sets me free. The support from Rowcroft has been a real gift - it’s like a big, loving hug.”
So inspired by his music therapy sessions, Nick has started writing his own music: "It's given me a new sense of purpose and driving force. I’ve started creating my own songs, which has been incredibly rewarding."
Music therapy is an important part of Rowcroft’s holistic approach to care, offering emotional, psychological, and spiritual support to patients and their loved ones. Whether playing instruments, listening to music, or simply experimenting with sound, the therapy provides a creative outlet, a sense of connection and a mechanism for expressing feelings and emotions.
"Mentally, my illness has been a real battle,” said Nick. “Because I’m watching my body deteriorate and it's hard to accept that I can't do what I used to. It's been so difficult, and it’s affected my mental health. But the music therapy has been great; it’s taken my mind away from those dark thoughts that could ultimately destroy me if I let them. I’d highly recommend music therapy, even if you’ve never played an instrument before."
“As the Music Therapist, I build a musical dialogue with each patient,” added Rowcroft Hospice’s David Holmes. “We improvise together with musical instruments to develop a relationship through our music. In this way, my patients can be heard through their music, and they can express themselves in ways that aren’t possible through speech. It’s a unique kind of interchange and a way of relating to others.
For further information about Rowcroft’s music therapy and other services, or to make a donation, please visit: rowcrofthospice.org.uk