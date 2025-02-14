The Devon Baroque Orchestra marks its 25th anniversary in 2025, kicking off celebrations with a concert on Sunday, February 23, at 4pm in St John’s Church, Bridgetown, Totnes.
Described as "the jewel in Devon’s musical crown," the orchestra, under the direction of Persephone Gibbs (baroque violin) and Andrew Wilson-Dickson (harpsichord), presents concerts that are accessible, engaging, and informative—suitable for audiences of all ages.
Sunday’s concert, "The English Provinces," explores music-making in 18th-century England, highlighting the richness of musical activity across the country at the time. The programme includes works by Handel, Richard Mudge (born in Bideford), Avison (incorporating keyboard works by Scarlatti), and Hellendaal.
Andrew Wilson-Dickson features as harpsichord soloist, with Persephone Gibbs and Sharon Lindo as solo violins. The programme also includes a Concertino for Harpsichord and Orchestra by Walter Leigh, a highly talented but often overlooked English composer of the early 20th century.
Leigh was a gifted musician whose work was influenced by both baroque and modern techniques, bringing a unique synthesis of styles. He studied under the distinguished composer Paul Hindemith at the Berlin Hochschule für Musik, where he honed his craft and developed a refined sense of structure and melody. His compositions ranged from chamber music to film scores, and he had a particular talent for writing in a clear, concise style that made his music accessible yet sophisticated.
Despite his promising career, Leigh’s life was tragically cut short when he was killed in action at the Battle of Tobruk in 1942 while serving with the British Army. His legacy, however, lives on through his compositions, which continue to be admired for their charm, wit, and technical brilliance.
Tickets are available through Ticketsource, with some available on the door. Prices are £23, £5 for students, and up to two accompanied children free.