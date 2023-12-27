Storm Gerrit is currently hittin the South Hams.
The following message was put up on social media by Dart RNLI: ‘’So we survived Christmas Day and Boxing day with no call outs but today the weather is particularly horrible.
‘’Please reconsider going near the water.
‘’Our volunteer crews would rather not have to put to sea whilst storm Gerrit rages around us.’’
The Met Office in Exeter say a yellow warning is in place until 6pm this evening and we can expect winds of around 50 to 60 miles per hour gusting to up to 70 miles per hour in exposed arreas.
The forecast is also for rain which will get heavier this afternoon before easing this evening then returning later on and bringing the risk of hail.