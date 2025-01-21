Wind gusts of up to 64-miles-hour are expected to hit the South Hams before the weekend, according to the Met Office.
Storm Eowyn, the country’s fifth storm since October, is expected to sweep across the south west early on Friday, with the potential to damage buildings and cause power cuts.
People are advised to take precautions as the storm could pose a threat to life due to flying debris.
The storm is also expected to cause disruption to travel, including rail, road and ferry services.
According to the Met Office, strengthening winds, initially in southwestern parts of the UK, will be accompanies by heavy rainfall.
Gusts could reach in excess of 60mph inland and considerably more in coastal areas, potentially leading to large waves before losing force on Saturday.