Kingsbridge Celebrates Christmas 2024 may be cancelled due to Storm Darragh, but the community is rallying with alternative events and opportunities to keep the holiday spirit alive.
At the Anchor Centre and Mill Club, festive stalls are open as planned. Jamie Rogers of Twenty Seven has provided 15 tables in his restaurant for displaced vendors from 10 am to 4 pm, where he’s also serving Yorkshire pudding wraps and pastries, with unsold food being donated to the Kingsbridge Food Bank.
The Kingsbridge Christmas Craft Market is proceeding as planned, with unique makers offering beautiful and one-of-a-kind gifts for your Christmas shopping.
For a roaring good time, head to the Kingsbridge Care Hub, where there may be a dinosaur or two making an appearance between 10am -11am.
The Trading Post is hosting a guest gamer to demonstrate and test a range of games, while family butchers Lidstones continues its special festive event despite the storm where you can enjoy a complimentary glass of mulled wine.
To help the community stay connected, There is also a dedicated post on the Kingsbridge & Salcombe Noticeboard Facebook Group keeping everyone updated on events and activities. Visit the post by clicking here
You can also visit the individual businesses pages to see any timing and location changes.
Despite the cancellation, Kingsbridge businesses and residents are ensuring there’s plenty of festive cheer to enjoy.
Please do remember to stay safe during the bad weather If you do intend to go outdoors.