Areas of the South Hams saw high wind and rainfall last night, as Storm Babet arrived in England, causing some alarm in areas like Torcross and Dawlish.
The high tides came after the environment agency issued a Flood Alert on Monday for the South Devon Coast from Start Point to Dawlish Warren.
They government said: "Flooding is possible in this area.
"Monitor local water levels and weather conditions. Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.
"Exposed east facing coastal locations including Hallsands, Beesands, Torcross, Slapton, Blackpool Sands, Brixham, Broadsands, Goodrington, Paignton, Hollicombe, Torquay, Oddicombe, Teignmouth Promenade and Dawlish."
Start Bay Inn at Torcross posted a video on social media of the alarmingly high tide yesterday evening.
A spokesperson for the pub said: "The pub is tucked up as we’ve had to put up the shutters and storm gates because the waves are coming over the wall and it’s 2 hours till high tide. We’re still open please don’t use the road along The Line until tomorrow morning."
This morning, they added: "The Line was not damaged during last nights high tide but there is some shingle washed onto it so take care and drive slowly. The pub is ok too. High tide was at 8.40 this morning so we’ll check it again at 10ish when it’s safe!"
In Dawlish there were also reports of waves high as 15ft breaching the sea wall.