As the twinkling lights of Christmas shine, Coleton Fishacre invites visitors to step back in time to the Roaring Twenties with a Christmas spectacular.
Cared for by the National Trust, the 1920s country house offers the chance to experience the era with immersive activities, enchanting decorations and festive fun for all ages.
2025 marks 100 years since Coleton Fishacre was built by the D’Oyly Carte family, former owners of the Savoy Hotel and Theatre.
Renowned for their luxurious extravagance and theatrical parties, Coleton Fishacre will be opening its doors this festive season with a party straight from the Jazz Age.
Stop by the theatrical Saloon, where on selected dates there’ll be drop-in dance workshops teaching the steps of the famous Charleston and live pianists playing festive tunes and jazz classics.
Discover the secret Speakeasy bar hidden at the back of the house, inspired by the Savoy’s American Bar and the Prohibition era, where iconic cocktails are just waiting to be sampled.
Vintage reels of 1920s life will play in a cosy pop-up cinema in the Sitting Room, and card tables in the library set the stage for a game of Rummy or Old Maid.
Try the latest in 1920s accessories and costumes for the party and pose for a seasonal selfie in the dressing room upstairs.
For those who fancy a taste of life behind the scenes, join the Butler to polish the silver or help the cook with a spot of festive baking.
Once you’ve partied away, take a wander through the coastal garden with breathtaking sea views, rest and refuel at Cafe Coleton or browse through the timeless Art Deco inspired gifts.
A Roaring Twenties Christmas is on 11am to 4pm at weekends from November 22 to December 14 and daily from December 17 to January 4 2026 (excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day).
