It might still be October, but at St Luke’s they are starting to embrace the festive spirit - and what better way to start than with their brand-new charity Christmas cards, available in all their shops now.
This year’s exclusive design has been painted by celebrated local artist and long-time supporter of St Luke’s, Brian Pollard, whose joyful winter scene captures the magic of Plymouth in the snow.
The design that Brian has picked for this year’s Christmas card is one of his favourite views of Plymouth he tells us - a snowy scene looking out across the Hoe, with Smeaton’s Tower, Brittany Ferries, balloons in the sky, and people enjoying a joyful winter’s day.
“I’ve taken a bit of artistic licence,” Brian says, “but I’ve included the main features that brighten the painting up.”
His signature style brings a sense of charm to the cards, celebrating the community of Plymouth and all that it represents.
Brian, one of the charity Patrons, has a deep connection to St Luke’s, having supported our work for many years.
As a former GP, he knows just how vital our care is to the community – and how important fundraising is to keep it going.
“It's such an important charity and not many people realise that a lot of its work is done in the community.
It doesn't get the funding from the government or the NHS to cover the costs, so fundraising becomes so important to keep this important charity going and providing the fantastic service it does.”
Brian’s artwork has supported many charities over the years, and they are thrilled to have him involved once again - not just with the Christmas cards, but also as the first artist for our Guiding Lights Art Trail, coming to Plymouth next summer.
