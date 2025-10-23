South Western Railway (SWR) is offering free travel to serving military personnel and veterans for Remembrance Sunday events.
This includes travel to London Waterloo for the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on either Saturday 8 or Sunday 9 November, returning on Sunday 9 November.
The Submariners’ Remembrance Service on Saturday 1 November is also included in the offer, with travel to London Waterloo allowed on either Saturday 1 or Sunday 2 November, returning on Sunday 2 November.
The offer of free travel, which is funded by the Department for Transport, is available to anyone who is travelling in uniform or able to show an appropriate form of identification and is applicable throughout Great Britain.
SWR is also happy to support volunteers collecting for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal, with free travel to and from the capital to attend London Poppy Day events on Thursday 30 October.
Anyone with a Royal British Legion collector’s ID can travel for free on SWR services to London Waterloo on Wednesday 29 or Thursday 30 October, returning on Friday 31 October.
Customers planning to travel on these days should check their journey before they travel on the SWR website here.
Peter Williams, Customer and Commercial Director for South Western Railway, said: “Remembrance Day carries special significance at SWR as many of our colleagues have a background with the Armed Forces, and as this year’s Railway 200 celebrations have shown, the railway played a significant part in both world wars.
“That’s why we are proud to continue our offer of free travel, to both active personnel and Armed Forces veterans, who are attending Remembrance Day and London Poppy Day events.”
SWR has signed the Armed Forces Covenant, holds the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award, and has an active Armed Forces Network of colleagues who have served.
