South West Water has been shortlisted for the Biodiversity Challenge Awards 2025, in recognition of its innovative Upstream Thinking programme.
The awards celebrate standout projects that place biodiversity at the core of delivery, going beyond standard practice and compliance.
This year’s shortlist showcases efforts from organisations across the UK which show how nature and infrastructure can thrive together.
Now in its 15th year, Upstream Thinking is a partnership-led initiative focused on improving water quality and restoring biodiversity through nature-based solutions.
It tackles pollution at its source by working directly with farmers, landowners and environmental organisations.
Through science-led interventions such as peatland restoration, wetland creation, habitat management and sustainable farming practices, the programme delivers measurable improvements in water quality, biodiversity and climate resilience.
Area of peatland restoration at Crowdy Marsh, Bodmin Moor
It is delivered in collaboration with expert partners – including the Westcountry Rivers Trust, Devon and Cornwall Wildlife Trusts, South West Peatland Partnership and the University of Exeter.
And it integrates ecology, land management and local knowledge to deliver solutions tailored to individual catchments.
To date, Upstream Thinking has:
Improved 144,000 hectares of land across South West Water’s catchments through interventions, including better soil management, the creation of buffer strips, new woodland and wetlands, all designed to reduce diffuse pollution
Part-funded the restoration of 5,000 hectares of peatland on Dartmoor, Exmoor and Bodmin Moor, improving water retention, locking in carbon and enhancing rare habitats.
Supported habitats for priority species such as water voles, otters and marsh fritillary butterflies.
Reduced sediment and nutrient run-off into rivers through better soil management, reducing the need for downstream water treatment.
Monitoring has shown sustained improvements in targeted areas, demonstrating the value of nature-based approaches in addressing water and biodiversity challenges.
Ciara Dysart, Assistant Project Lead of Upstream Thinking at South West Water said: “We’re thrilled to have been shortlisted in the Biodiversity Challenge Awards and are pleased to see Upstream Thinking recognised alongside other impactful projects.
“This programme reflects our long-term commitment to working with nature and with our communities to deliver real, lasting benefits and how we are investing in nature-based solutions such as wetland creation, soil management and habitat restoration to reduce pollution, boost eco-systems and build climate resilience.”
Carolyn Cadman, Chief Sustainability and Natural Resources Officer at South West Water, added: "It has been wonderful to be part of the Upstream Thinking programme for the last 15 years in my current role and previously as a delivery partner at Cornwall Wildlife Trust. This programme delivers a win for water and wildlife and I'm thrilled that we have been shortlisted for this award."
The winners of the Biodiversity Challenge Awards will be announced at a special ceremony at the WWT London Wetland Centre on September 24.
